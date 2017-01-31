2nd Exam Option Available for VCP6-NV Certification

I am pleased to release the latest exam for VCP6-NV based on VMware NSX v6.2. This new exam (#2V0-642) gives you a second option for earning your VMware Certified Professional 6 – Network Virtualization certification.

Thank you to all of the exam developers, item writers, and beta exam tester who helped create this exam. If you took the beta exam, your results should be reflected in your transcript by the end of the month.

With the release of this new exam, we are also announcing the retirement of the older VCP6-NV exam (#2V0-641) on April 30, 2017. If you have been preparing for that version of the exam please make sure you schedule your test date prior to then.

