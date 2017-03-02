Certification Exam Price Increase on April 1

As of April 1, 2017, VMware certification exam prices will change.

What’s Changing

Our baseline exam prices have remained steady for the last three years (except for adjustments based on global exchange rates). To continue providing exceptional service and outstanding offerings, we will adjust certification exam prices as follows:

VMware Certified Associate (VCA) and vSphere Foundations (online, non-proctored) exams $125 VMware Certified Professional (VCP) “elective” exams $250 VMware Certified Advanced Professional (VCAP) exams $450 VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) – $995 application + $3000 defense

– $900 to defend for a second or third VCDX

To take advantage of current pricing: register for your exam, or buy an exam voucher before March 31, 2017. Vouchers purchased before April 1 will still apply the full price of an exam after the price increase goes into effect.

VCDX Candidates planning to defend at the May/June dates will pay the current price for both their application and defense.

Please note that the prices listed above are for developed countries. Alternate pricing is available for developing countries.

Why We’re Making this Change

As mentioned above, VMware has not changed prices for certification exams in over three years. VMware Certification is priced lower than competing programs and will continue to be, even with the new pricing model. The change brings us in line with market rates, and allows us to continue improving the program and the exam development process, and bring you new benefits such as digital badging and increased capabilities within VMware Certification Manager.

We recognize that the increase for the VCDX program is not insignificant. This change enables us to strengthen the program, bringing it, and the VCDX Community, more recognition among key industry influencers. We continue to look at adding benefits and programs for the current and future VCDX community such as Town Halls, workshops, etc. We are also finding ways to recognize our VCDX panelists who commit a tremendous amount of their own time and resources to support the program.

These price changes allow us to reinvest and drive industry recognition of the value that VMware Certified employees at all levels bring to their organizations.

