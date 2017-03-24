In can be tempting to create a new account if you can’t remember your previous information, or if you’ve changed email addresses due to a job change. But, that leads to multiple accounts which causes its own set of problems down the line.

Instead, here are some simple ways to find your old account information.

First, click the “login help” link from the VMware Education or Certification log in screen.

From that page you can request to have your password or user name sent to you. If you don’t remember either one, start by requesting your user name, then use that information to request the password.

If you no longer have access to your old email account, then please email our support team for further assistance.

The post Certification Insights: Forgotten Password appeared first on VMware Education & Certification.