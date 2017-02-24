Having multiple accounts within the VMware myLearn system could result in incomplete records of your exam, training, and certification history. For example, if you attended a training course on one account, but took your VCP exams on a different account, you may not receive proper credit for meeting certification requirements.

Luckily, this situation is easily fixed. You simply need to email our support team and request a merge. Include the following information in your email to speed the processing:

any possible email addresses you may have used

which email/account you would like to keep as your Master account

Note: If you currently work for a VMware Partner company, we highly recommend that you use the account associated with your Partner email as your Master so you don’t lose any Partner privileges (like discounted training).

The post Certification Insights: Multiple Accounts appeared first on VMware Education & Certification.