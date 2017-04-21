Certification Insights: Updating your Email and Account Information

Changing jobs is an exciting time, with lots of people to notify and documents to update. If you use your employer email address for your VMware Education & Certification (myLearn) account, you’ll want to make sure you change your account information before your last day. Here’s how:

After you log into your VMware Certification account, click on the myProfile link in the sidebar

2. When your profile opens, make any changes needed to your address or phone number, then select the change email option

3. Enter your new email twice, then click on the authentication link when you receive it.

