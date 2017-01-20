One of the most commonly asked questions we get is “Is there a grace period if my VCP expires?” And the answer is NO. There are no grace periods, VMware does not provide exceptions or extensions to our Recertification policy.

Once your VCP recertification date passes, and if you did not renew it, you are no longer considered VCP certified. In order to gain VCP status again, you will have to meet all the requirements for earning a new VCP certification.

One other thing to keep in mind is the 7-day waiting period if you fail an exam (excluding online exams which have no waiting period between retakes). If you wait until the last minute to recertify but then fail the exam, it could result in losing your VCP status. We always recommend taking care of your recertification at least a month ahead of time to avoid any potential problems or last minute emergencies.

Not sure when your recertification date is? You can look it up in your VMware Certification Manager profile.

The post Certification Insights: VCP Recertification appeared first on VMware Education and Certification Blog.