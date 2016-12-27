I am very happy to officially announce the names of everyone who achieved VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) certification in the past six months.

VCDX is the highest level of certification offered by VMware and is achieved through the unique application and design defense process. All VCDXs have submitted and successfully defended a production-ready VMware Solution before a panel of veteran VCDX holders. This process ensures that those who achieve VCDX status are peer-vetted and ready to join an elite group of world-class consulting architects.

You can learn more about these new VCDXs, and all the others in the Official VCDX Directory.

Congratulations to you all!

VCDX5-DCV

David Burton, #224

Kiran Reid, #225

Ron Wedel, #227

Frank Schaller, #231

Jeff Wong, #232

Paul McSharry, #234

Daniël Zuthof, #235

Melissa Palmer, #236

Rebecca Fitzhugh, #243

Paul Cradduck, #244

John Kozej, #245

VCDX-CMA

Thomas Bright, #228

Grant Orchard, #233

Andrea Siviero, #240

Mohammed Salem, #241

VCDX-DTM

Johan van Amersfoort, #238

VCDX-NV

Johnathon Whitman, #226

Dillon Doxey, #229

Sjors Robroek, #237

Jason Karnes, #239

Brian Hestehave, #242

Multiple VCDXs



Rene van den Bedem, #133 now holds VCDX-CMA, VCDX-DCV, and VCDX-NV

Lior Kamrat, #230 earned both VCDX-CMA and VCDX5-DCV certification

The post Congratulations to the Newest VCDXs! appeared first on VMware Education and Certification Blog.