I am very happy to officially announce the names of everyone who achieved VMware Certified Design Expert (VCDX) certification in the past six months.
VCDX is the highest level of certification offered by VMware and is achieved through the unique application and design defense process. All VCDXs have submitted and successfully defended a production-ready VMware Solution before a panel of veteran VCDX holders. This process ensures that those who achieve VCDX status are peer-vetted and ready to join an elite group of world-class consulting architects.
You can learn more about these new VCDXs, and all the others in the Official VCDX Directory.
Congratulations to you all!
VCDX5-DCV
- David Burton, #224
- Kiran Reid, #225
- Ron Wedel, #227
- Frank Schaller, #231
- Jeff Wong, #232
- Paul McSharry, #234
- Daniël Zuthof, #235
- Melissa Palmer, #236
- Rebecca Fitzhugh, #243
- Paul Cradduck, #244
- John Kozej, #245
VCDX-CMA
- Thomas Bright, #228
- Grant Orchard, #233
- Andrea Siviero, #240
- Mohammed Salem, #241
VCDX-DTM
- Johan van Amersfoort, #238
VCDX-NV
- Johnathon Whitman, #226
- Dillon Doxey, #229
- Sjors Robroek, #237
- Jason Karnes, #239
- Brian Hestehave, #242
Multiple VCDXs
- Rene van den Bedem, #133 now holds VCDX-CMA, VCDX-DCV, and VCDX-NV
- Lior Kamrat, #230 earned both VCDX-CMA and VCDX5-DCV certification
The post Congratulations to the Newest VCDXs! appeared first on VMware Education and Certification Blog.