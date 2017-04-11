Embracing Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

According to the latest free ebook from VMware on the subject:
Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) revolutionizes the data center, bringing all the benefits of server virtualization to storage. It is composed of two essential elements: hyper-converged infrastructure software and industry-standard hardware. Together they provide the performance, flexibility, and efficiency that budget-conscious, resource-starved IT departments crave.
Evolve Without Risk
- Seamlessly extend virtualization to storage and enjoy the best integration with vSphere features like DRS and vMotion
- Continue to leverage the large and proven ecosystem of VMware partners
- Protect current investments in storage infrastructure with policy-based management
Reduce TCO
- Lower total cost of ownership by 50% or more with CapEx and OpEx savings
- Accelerate responsiveness to traditionally timeconsuming tasks with analytics and automation
- Achieve predictable performance and cost with grow-as-you-go scaling
Scale to Tomorrow
- Prepare for business in the multi-cloud era
- Support a wide range of traditional and next-gen apps
- Use a common storage platform as a steppingstone to the cloud
