Embracing Hyper-Converged Infrastructure

According to the latest free ebook from VMware on the subject:

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) revolutionizes the data center, bringing all the benefits of server virtualization to storage. It is composed of two essential elements: hyper-converged infrastructure software and industry-standard hardware. Together they provide the performance, flexibility, and efficiency that budget-conscious, resource-starved IT departments crave.

Evolve Without Risk

  • Seamlessly extend virtualization to storage and enjoy the best integration with vSphere features like DRS and vMotion
  • Continue to leverage the large and proven ecosystem of VMware partners
  • Protect current investments in storage infrastructure with policy-based management

Reduce TCO

  • Lower total cost of ownership by 50% or more with CapEx and OpEx savings
  • Accelerate responsiveness to traditionally timeconsuming tasks with analytics and automation
  • Achieve predictable performance and cost with grow-as-you-go scaling

Scale to Tomorrow

  • Prepare for business in the multi-cloud era
  • Support a wide range of traditional and next-gen apps
  • Use a common storage platform as a steppingstone to the cloud

