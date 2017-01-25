Getting Your Team Ready for Network Virtualization

Network virtualization with VMware NSX can bring enormous benefits to your organization: stronger security, a bridge to the hybrid cloud, support for your future vision for SDDC. One way to smooth the adoption process is by considering how people, processes and technologies will interact with the solution during your planning stages.

Excerpted from a recent white paper, here are three considerations of how to get people invested in your network virtualization journey:

Create a blended cloud team: The move to network virtualization is the perfect opportunity to create a more blended cloud team of cross–domain, cross-disciplinary skills. The team can work together to come up with common goals and operating principles that will make planning around network virtualization and hybrid cloud smoother.

The move to network virtualization is the perfect opportunity to create a more blended cloud team of cross–domain, cross-disciplinary skills. The team can work together to come up with common goals and operating principles that will make planning around network virtualization and hybrid cloud smoother. Share the vision of network virtualization as an important milestone in the evolution of the software-defined data center: Everyone has a stake in successfully transitioning to an SDDC. Network virtualization is a critical component of the SDDC model. Each domain will be interested in participating in these SDDC-related discussions, and your planning will be more on target with their involvement.

Everyone has a stake in successfully transitioning to an SDDC. Network virtualization is a critical component of the SDDC model. Each domain will be interested in participating in these SDDC-related discussions, and your planning will be more on target with their involvement. Communicate the professional challenges and opportunities: Developing expertise in network virtualization will certainly require training for already busy network engineers, administrators and technicians. But they will be acquiring new software skills that keep them at the leading edge of network virtualization, security and SDDC. This will be an important message to communicate throughout the planning process.

Read on to discover the role processes and technology play in successfully implementing VMware NSX in this free white paper.

The post Getting Your Team Ready for Network Virtualization appeared first on VMware Education and Certification Blog.