How to Reset Single Sign On Password in vSphere 6.x

Periodically we’ll be bringing you tech tips from our Technical Training team on topics they receive questions on from the field. Today’s post comes from Rohit Sachdeva a Technical Training Specialist. Rohit is very passionate about delivering VMware technical training. At VMware, he is responsible for the enablement of the newly hired Technical Support Engineers and he also delivers advanced vSphere training to the more experienced Global Support staff.

Since the vSphere 6.0 release, Single Sign-On (SSO) is a component of the Platform Service Controller (PSC). SSO is the main component of PSC and responsible to provide token to the users to access the solutions connected to vCenter.

It is a human tendency, we often forget the passwords and even keeping a track of the passwords is a hectic job. This is the reason we have SSO as a component for almost all the software which will act as an authentication broker and you do not have to remember password for every solution connected to the vCenter.

One password is enough to access multiple solutions (provided you have permission to access the solution).

Now the billion-dollar question is what will happen if you forgot the SSO administrator password? The simple answer is, it is not possible to manage SSO without SSO administrator. You wouldn’t even be able to promote another user as an SSO Administrator.

So, is there any way to reset the SSO password? Yes, it is possible and here are the steps to reset SSO password for VCSA 6.5.

Log in to vCenter Server Appliance using SSH as the root user.

Run this command to enable access the bash shell. set --enabled true Type the shell and press Enter

Run /usr/lib/vmware-vmdir/bin/vdcadmintool This will show the below mentioned console. Press 3 to enter the Reset Account Password option.

a) It will prompt for an “Account UPN”

b) Enter administrator@vsphere.local

c) A new temporary password is generated You can use this temporary password to login to vCenter server and change the SSO password after login to vCenter server.

After login, Click on Administration>Single Sign On > Users

a) Right click on Administrator and select Modify

b) Change the password

We have successfully reset the vCenter SSO password.

