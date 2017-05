First up a bit of a back story – as a Veeam Vanguard I was lucky enough to have received the required training last June in order to qualify for my VMCE exam, which I wrote and passed in August of 2016! A nice little perk of the program if you ask me! Anyways, earlier

The post My Veeam VMCE-A Course and Exam Experience appeared first on mwpreston.net.