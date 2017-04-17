New Certification & Exams: VCP6.5-DCV

Introducing a new certification: VMware Certified Professional 6.5 – Data Center Virtualization (VCP6.5-DCV)

VMware vSphere 6.5 enables companies to accelerate their digital transformation to cloud computing and introduces a number of new features and capabilities that increases business agility. With that much change, this new certification provides you an opportunity to prove your expertise in the latest version of the industry-leading virtualization platform.

For those who already have your VCP, this new VCP provides a new path and recertification opportunity.

There are three exams associated with this new certification:

vSphere 6.5 Foundations (exam # 2V0-602) VCP6.5-DCV elective exam (exam # 2V0-622) VCP6.5-DCV delta exam (exam # 2V0-622D)

More details on the certification requirements, and the specific exam objectives can be found at the links above.

