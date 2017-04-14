New vSphere, Horizon Cloud, and Exam Prep Courses Now Available

This month the VMware Education Services team released several new VMware vSphere® 6.5 courses, a free elearning course on VMware Horizon® Cloud Service™, plus a new video series to help you prepare for the VCP6-NV exam based on NSX v6.2.

This three-day training course equips you with the knowledge, skills, and abilities to design a VMware vSphere 6.5 virtual infrastructure. You’ll follow a proven approach to design a virtualization solution that is available, scalable, manageable, recoverable, and secure, and that uses VMware best practices. This course also discusses the benefits and risks of available design alternatives and provides information to support making sound design decisions.

This extended-hours course takes you from introductory to advanced VMware vSphere® management skills. Building on the installation and configuration content from our best-selling course, you will also develop advanced skills needed to manage and maintain a highly available and scalable virtual infrastructure. Through a mix of lecture and hands-on labs, you will install, configure, and optimize vSphere 6.5. You will also explore the features that build a foundation for a truly scalable infrastructure, and discuss when and where these features have the greatest effect.

This five-day, hands-on workshop teaches you the advanced knowledge, skills, and abilities to troubleshoot the VMware vSphere® 6.x environment. This workshop increases your skill and competence in using the command-line interface, VMware vSphere® Web Client, VMware vRealize® Log lnsight™, and other tools to analyze and solve problems.

This intensive, extended hours course focuses on installing, configuring, managing, and troubleshooting VMware vSphere® 6.5, including VMware ESXi™ 6.5 and VMware vCenter Server® 6.5. Featuring plenty of hands-on training, this course prepares you to administer a vSphere infrastructure for an organization of any size. It is the foundation for most other VMware technologies in the software-defined data center.

This free eLearning course provides information on how VMware Horizon Cloud Service helps IT meet the expectations of today’s mobile workforce. This course explains the architecture, features, benefits, and functionality of the two service offerings of Horizon Cloud and demonstrates how to install an agent and create a desktop image.

This comprehensive, 110-video training course focuses on preparing you to take the VCP6-NV exam #2V0-642. It includes tips for preparing, an in-depth review of each objective, and sample questions. These videos provide a time-saving and methodical study plan designed to let you review exam topics and identify and close knowledge gaps – building both your knowledge and your confidence before taking your VMware Certification exam.

