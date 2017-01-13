New Workspace ONE, Identity Manager, and Cloud Foundations Courses

Each month the VMware Education Services teams expand the list of courses available to help you maximize your productivity and get the most out of your solutions. You can learn about new courses as soon as they’re released on our News page, or you can sign up to receive an email notification.

VMware Workspace ONE: Deploy and Manage – This hands-on course focuses on the skills you need to configure and deploy VMware Workspace ONE and integrate it into your enterprise environment. You’ll learn how to manage digital workspaces across all devices, providing employees access to the applications and content they need.

– This hands-on course focuses on the skills you need to configure and deploy VMware Workspace ONE and integrate it into your enterprise environment. You’ll learn how to manage digital workspaces across all devices, providing employees access to the applications and content they need. VMware Identity Manager: Deploy and Manage with AirWatch – This hands-on course focuses on the skills you need to incorporate VMware Identity Manager with your existing VMware AirWatch implementation. In addition to configuring VMware Identity Manager to sync with Active Directory and VMware AirWatch, you’ll also gain the skills to manage the VMware Identity Manager console and deploy applications on a conditional basis.

– This hands-on course focuses on the skills you need to incorporate VMware Identity Manager with your existing VMware AirWatch implementation. In addition to configuring VMware Identity Manager to sync with Active Directory and VMware AirWatch, you’ll also gain the skills to manage the VMware Identity Manager console and deploy applications on a conditional basis. VMware Cloud Foundation Fundamentals – This free eLearning course reviews how to manage a software-defined data center (SDDC) using the VMware Cloud Foundation unified SDDC platform. You’ll see how Cloud Foundation helps you manage the physical and virtual infrastructure, configure and deploy service offerings, manage users, as well as upgrade and monitor the environment.

For more information about these or any of our other courses, or for help designing a customized learning plan for yourself or your team, please contact the Education Specialist for your area.

The post New Workspace ONE, Identity Manager, and Cloud Foundations Courses appeared first on VMware Education and Certification Blog.