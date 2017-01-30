Over 20 Videos Have Arrived in the VMware Learning Zone!

The VMware Learning Zone has rung in the new year with tons of new video trainings taught by our top VMware experts. These include but aren’t limited to the vAdmin Primer Series as well as vSphere Troubleshooting Concepts. They are all available for Premium and Standard subscribers to the VMware Learning Zone.

VMware vSAN 6.2 – A vAdmin Primer Series

Introduction (released in December)

Overview and Use Case (released in December)

VSAN Primer for the Infrastructure Person (released in December)

Applying Business Policy at the VM Level

VSAN Troubleshooting Thoughts (Part 1 of 2)

Demo: Monitoring Health in VSAN

VSAN – Design Thoughts

VSAN Troubleshooting Thoughts (Part 2 of 2)

Real Life vSphere Troubleshooting Concepts and vROPS Processes

Introduction

What is Troubleshooting?

Troubleshooting Tools

Troubleshooting Log Areas

Mindmap Checklists

Manual Troubleshooting Ideas

vROPS Overview

vROPS Terminology

Using vROPS in the Real World

VMWorld 2016 – EMEA

10 Tips for Troubleshooting Horizon

An Introduction to AirWatch and VMware Identity Manager

Preparing for you VCDX Defense: Things You Need to Know

VMware Certification: Overview and Update

VMware Enterprise and Learning Subscription: A Complete Cloud-based Training Solution

vRealize Automation: Abstracting the vSphere Endpoint as a Cloud Resource

