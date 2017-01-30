Over 20 Videos Have Arrived in the VMware Learning Zone!

The VMware Learning Zone has rung in the new year with tons of new video trainings taught by our top VMware experts. These include but aren’t limited to the vAdmin Primer Series as well as vSphere Troubleshooting Concepts. They are all available for Premium and Standard subscribers to the VMware Learning Zone.
VMware vSAN 6.2 – A vAdmin Primer Series
- Introduction (released in December)
- Overview and Use Case (released in December)
- VSAN Primer for the Infrastructure Person (released in December)
- Applying Business Policy at the VM Level
- VSAN Troubleshooting Thoughts (Part 1 of 2)
- Demo: Monitoring Health in VSAN
- VSAN – Design Thoughts
- VSAN Troubleshooting Thoughts (Part 2 of 2)
Real Life vSphere Troubleshooting Concepts and vROPS Processes
- Introduction
- What is Troubleshooting?
- Troubleshooting Tools
- Troubleshooting Log Areas
- Mindmap Checklists
- Manual Troubleshooting Ideas
- vROPS Overview
- vROPS Terminology
- Using vROPS in the Real World
VMWorld 2016 – EMEA
- 10 Tips for Troubleshooting Horizon
- An Introduction to AirWatch and VMware Identity Manager
- Preparing for you VCDX Defense: Things You Need to Know
- VMware Certification: Overview and Update
- VMware Enterprise and Learning Subscription: A Complete Cloud-based Training Solution
- vRealize Automation: Abstracting the vSphere Endpoint as a Cloud Resource
