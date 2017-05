This June @ SFD13 Primary Data will make their 5th appearance at a fully fledged Tech Field Day event despite having just GA’d their flagship product just 9 short months ago at VMworld 2016 (They have a few TFD Extra events as well). Now, pardon my math but for a company that was founded in

The post Primary Data set to make their 5th appearance at Storage Field Day appeared first on mwpreston.net.