Last October I told you that the VMware Certified Professional 5 – Data Center Virtualization (VCP5-DCV) certification exams would be retiring this month. I just wanted to remind everyone of these important dates:

Last date for new registrations: March 15, 2017

Last date for exam appointments: March 31, 2017

This retirement affects both the VCP5-DCV Exam (VCP550) and the VCP5-DCV Delta Exam (VCP550D).

Don’t miss this last chance. If you’ve been planning on earning the VCP5-DCV, register now!

The post Reminder: VCP5-DCV Retirement Date is Approaching appeared first on VMware Education & Certification.