The Promise of Software‐Defined Storage (SDS)

Together with Intel, VMware has released a new ebook covering virtualized storage, Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI), and vSAN.

Hyper‐Converged Infrastructure for Dummies by Michael Haag shows you the ways HCI evolves how compute, storage, and management are delivered and provisioned to help you cut operational and capital costs, increase IT and business agility, and improve application performance.

Chapters explore common use cases, abstraction paths to software defined storage (SDS), getting started, and 10 reasons you’re going to love HCI. As Haag puts it:

Basically, SDS puts the application and its requirements at the top of the IT hierarchy. Now storage can respond to dynamic changes in application requirements. SDS uses policies to create a just‐in‐time model for storage service delivery. Storage assets and capabilities aren’t configured and assigned to specific applications until they’re needed. Should the policy change, the storage environment responds with the requested new service level. What matters are the needs of your business. In an age of digital everything and cloud‐savvy end users, you need to quickly deploy IT applications that dynamically adjust storage services so you deliver consistently great performance. SDS helps you get there today. SDS creates a compelling opportunity for your IT team to fundamentally reenvision how data is stored and managed. Through the introduction of new technologies and associated operational models, you can get ahead of rising storage costs and deliver better and more tailored storage services. SDS allows you to precisely and automatically match storage supply to application demand.

