Top vBlog Voting 2017 – Supporting Community Bloggers

Every year we are seeing more and more community contributors in the blogging ecosystem. My own work here at DiscoPosse.com and through my role at Turbonomic in the community has been so enjoyable to be a part of because of the support that I continue to receive from readers and peers in many tech communities.

Eric Siebert has been hosting the Top vBlog voting for years, and it has grown from a handful of participants to a veritable must-read list that covers every aspect of virtualization, networking, scripting, and more. This year I am honoured to be among the contributors listed and am also very proud to have Turbonomic sponsor the voting.

I just voted for my favorite blogs at vSphere-land #TopvBlog2017 Sponsored by @Turbonomic https://t.co/uXeV1wCrEQ?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss — Eric Wright (@discoposse) June 4, 2017

My blog is listed in the voting under my name (just search for DiscoPosse) and my podcast (GC ON-Demand) is also in the running for best podcast.

I would greatly appreciate a vote if you feel that I’m providing content that is valuable, and of course, please extend your votes to all of the great IT community who surrounds us all. For those who know the work that Angelo (@AngeloLuciani), Melissa (@vMiss33) and I do with Virtual Design Master, you will know that many of the participants are also in the voting.

Your support of our amazing blogger and podcast community is always appreciated. Thank you!

Vote here for this year’s event: http://vsphere-land.com/news/voting-now-open-for-top-vblog-2017.html?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss