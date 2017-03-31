This month the Learning Zone was focused on troubleshooting for vRealize, Workspace ONE, and NSX. The following videos can now be accessed by Standard and Premium subscribers:

VMware vRealize Operations Manager 6.x Troubleshooting Tips & Tricks

Learn Best Practices and Troubleshooting of Workspace One

Advanced Troubleshooting for VMware NSX

In addition to these videos, the following is available for Premium subscribers:

VMware Certification Exam Prep: VMware Certified Professional 6 – Network Virtualization (VCP6-NV) Exam v6.2 (2V0-642)

For more information on this course, click here.

To watch these videos, make sure to subscribe to the Learning Zone here. Want to keep up with new releases in the Learning Zone in real time? Follow #NewintheZone on Twitter.

The post Troubleshooting Videos for vRealize Operations Manager, Workspace ONE, and NSX Now Available in the Learning Zone! appeared first on VMware Education & Certification.