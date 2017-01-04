VCP6-DCV Beta Exam on vSphere 6.5 Open for Registration

Last month I announced the availability of the vSphere 6.5 Foundations Beta exam, and now I’m happy to announce that we are working on a vSphere 6.5 based exam to meet the second exam requirement for VMware Certified Professional 6 – Data Center Virtualization (VCP6-DCV).

The VCP6-DCV (v6.5) Beta Exam (exam code 2V0-622) is now open for registration. As with the Foundations exam, we expect this beta exam to be very popular, and only available for a short amount of time. If you are interested in participating, I recommend you register as soon as possible.