Due to the ongoing efforts of our extended certification team while many people were enjoying year-end vacations, today we released the VMware Certified Professional 7 – Desktop and Mobility (VCP7-DTM) certification exam.

Earning your VCP7-DTM validates your skills and abilities installing, configuring and administering a VMware Horizon View® environment. The exam (#2V0-751) is now available for registration at Pearson Vue.

If you took the beta version of this exam last fall, you should have your results by the end of the month.

As always, huge thanks to everyone who helped develop and refine this exam.

The post VCP7-DTM Exam Available for Registration appeared first on VMware Education & Certification Blog.