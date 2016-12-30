Videos on Storage and Compute SLAs and more now in the Learning Zone

The VMware Learning Zone video library added several new videos last month, including a new series on meeting the compute SLA. These videos are now fully available to all Premium and Standard subscribers to the VMware Learning Zone.

Meeting the vStorage SLA Series by Paul McSharry

Walkthrough: vStorage CLI and Demonstration: explains vStorage CLI and demonstrates the process to configure VAAI.

explains vStorage CLI and demonstrates the process to configure VAAI. vStorage Troubleshooting Overview: shares tips and tricks on vStorage troubleshooting.

Meeting the Compute SLA Series by Paul McSharry

Workload Introduction: demonstrates SLA adherence at the compute level and its architecture.

demonstrates SLA adherence at the compute level and its architecture. Compute Layer Initial Principles: explains the first principle of a compute layer along with the different data center levels and the importance of each level.

explains the first principle of a compute layer along with the different data center levels and the importance of each level. Resource Pools: explains why a resource pool is used.

VMworld 2016 Recordings

An Overview for vSphere Core 4 Performance Troubleshooting: Jon Loux provides an overview on vSphere core 4 troubleshooting and the performance troubleshooting tool ESXi.

Jon Loux provides an overview on vSphere core 4 troubleshooting and the performance troubleshooting tool ESXi. Transforming Day 2 Operations with vRealize Automation 7.0 Event Broker: Carl Paterik covers vRealize Automation 7.0 Event Broker concepts and explains the vRealize Automation extensibility history.

Carl Paterik covers vRealize Automation 7.0 Event Broker concepts and explains the vRealize Automation extensibility history. 10 Tips for Troubleshooting Horizon: Joe Cooper shares tips and tricks for Troubleshooting Horizon.

Joe Cooper shares tips and tricks for Troubleshooting Horizon. Troubleshooting Tips for Virtual SAN 6.2: Javier Menendez demonstrates troubleshooting Virtual SAN 6.2.

Javier Menendez demonstrates troubleshooting Virtual SAN 6.2. VMware NSX: Life After Deployment: Deploying NSX is the first step toward achieving the benefits it can offer. What comes next? This video covers role-based access control, organizational changes that will happen, and discuss operational and troubleshooting topics.

The post Videos on Storage and Compute SLAs and more now in the Learning Zone appeared first on VMware Education and Certification Blog.