Virtual Network Provisioning via the Hypervisor

We’ve shared other resources with you before that discuss what network virtualization is and the essential of micro-segmentation. Today, we’re taking a look at provisioning virtual networks.

Virtual networks can be provisioned using a cloud management platform (CMP) that requests virtual network and security services for corresponding workloads. The controller then distributes the necessary services to the corresponding virtual switches and logically attaches them to the appropriate workloads. This allows different virtual networks to be associated with different workloads on the same hypervisor. It also makes it possible to create anything and everything you might need—from basic virtual networks with as few as two nodes to advanced constructs used to deliver multi-tier applications. The integration of all networking functions into the hypervisor is a big advantage of network virtualization. It allows the network, and all associated functions, to follow virtual machines as they move from one server to another. And since the network connections are all in software, there’s no need to reconfigure them. Your network becomes far more flexible, and can go anywhere in your data center that is virtualized.

Meets the demands of a dynamic business

Increases flexibility with hardware abstraction

Increases security with micro-segmentation

Establishes a platform for the SDDC

