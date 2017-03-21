What is Network Virtualization?

In Redefining Networking with Network Virtualization network virtualization is defined as:

Much as server virtualization recreates the traits of a physical server within software, network virtualization likewise replicates the components of network and security services in a software container. Consequently, the virtualized network is provisioned and managed independent of your hardware, and the physical networking devices simply become a vehicle for forwarding packets. With network virtualization, your network administrators can create and provision virtual networks—logical switches, routers, firewalls, load balancers, VPN, and workload security—in minutes rather than days or even weeks.

What does this mean for IT organizations? Enterprises can use network virtualization to connect to the hybrid cloud without worrying about network hardware dependency, interoperability, or service provider lock-in. The resulting hybrid cloud provides much greater business agility, dramatically simpler operations, and lower cost.