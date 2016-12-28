What’s Coming in 2017? Here’s What the VMware Magic 8 Ball Says

As 2016 wraps up, predictions are flying on what’s ahead for the coming year. What can we expect to see in security? How will networking look 12 months from now? What changes are on the horizon for the cloud?

To help answer some of these questions, we asked VMware’s all-knowing magic 8 ball (i.e., we took a look through all the recent Radius articles and collected the ones that contained 2017 forecasts). Here are some of the top predictions we discovered:

2017 Predictions: Five Things to Come for Security

In this article, Tom Corn, SVP of Security Products at VMware, gives his top five predictions for the world of security in 2017. Among other topics, Corn discusses the outlook for mobile and cloud security, applications security, and what security practitioners can hope to see in terms of automation and simplicity.

The Third Industrial Revolution: Beyond 2017

VMware Americas Chief Technology Officer, Chris Wolf, discusses what he refers to as the ‘Third Industrial Revolution.’ In this Third Industrial Revolution, we will continue to see IoT and ‘intelligent’ things enter our work and lives in new and unprecedented ways that alter and enhance the way we operate. Here are his predictions for life beyond 2017.

2017 Predictions: What’s to Come for Networking

Wherein Bruce Davie, VMware’s Chief Technology Officer for Networking, discusses the future of networking and a fundamental shift of power toward lines of business and developers in 2017.

2017 Predictions: A CIO Perspective

Bask Iyer, CIO of VMware and Interim CIO of Dell, addresses how interconnection will affect 10 areas of business over the next 12 months. Some of the areas Bask talks about include mobility, the cloud, the IoT, Shadow IT, and the Uberization of Information Technology.

2017 Predictions: Five Things to Come for Cloud-Native Applications

In this article, Kit Colbert, Vice President and GM of Cloud-Native Apps at VMware, covers the future of cloud-native apps, specifically touching on containers and 5 things we can look forward in 2017.

